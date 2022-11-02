Overwatch 2 he is so stingy with his coins that players have found that to convert gold to World of Warcraft in WoW tokens is a much faster way to unlock cosmetics in free-to-play hero shooter.

It is possible to get a handful of Overwatch Coins, the game’s real money currency, by participating in weekly challenges. There are diminishing returns on those challenges, but doing all 11 challenges each week will get you a total of 60 coins. This is the equivalent of $ 0.60. The Battle Pass costs $ 10 and many skins cost $ 20. In short, in some ways the game is not worth the candle.

World of Warcraft players can then spend their gold at the auction house for WoW tokens, which can be redeemed for 30 days of play or $ 15 for the Battle.net account. This means that it is possible to indirectly spend WoW Gold on items in almost any Blizzard game, including Overwatch 2, a fact that has become a talking point among fans.



That’s not exactly a fair comparison, as Overwatch 2 is completely free-to-play and World of Warcraft still requires a monthly subscription, as well as expansion purchases to keep up with current content. However, as players remember, the paid Overwatch 2 Battle Pass doesn’t offer any coins.

