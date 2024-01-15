As we have already reported, Blizzard has revealed some news for Overwatch 2including the fact that Season 9 will allow more heroes to take care of yourself. Obviously this type of change has a great impact on the game and especially the importance of Support characters and has sparked various protests.

To try to calm Overwatch 2 fans, the game director Aaron Keller shared a new message on social media.

“It's a part of a much larger series of changes that will be made to the game in S9,” Keller said. “Internally we are discussing and addressing some of these changes towards the impact of damage in the game, the role of DPS in guaranteeing kills and the strength of healing.”

“It was a mistake to talk about this one change out of contextas it's part of a much larger whole coming in Season 9. I'm sorry about that, and I look forward to discussing more about Season 9's balance changes when we have more details.”