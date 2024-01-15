As we have already reported, Blizzard has revealed some news for Overwatch 2including the fact that Season 9 will allow more heroes to take care of yourself. Obviously this type of change has a great impact on the game and especially the importance of Support characters and has sparked various protests.
To try to calm Overwatch 2 fans, the game director Aaron Keller shared a new message on social media.
“It's a part of a much larger series of changes that will be made to the game in S9,” Keller said. “Internally we are discussing and addressing some of these changes towards the impact of damage in the game, the role of DPS in guaranteeing kills and the strength of healing.”
“It was a mistake to talk about this one change out of contextas it's part of a much larger whole coming in Season 9. I'm sorry about that, and I look forward to discussing more about Season 9's balance changes when we have more details.”
The first details on Overwatch 2's self-healing
Keller had explained on the Overwatch 2 blog that: “This should give non-support players more options in terms of sustenance. It should also take some of the pressure off Support players to keep everyone alive, as individual players now have more control of their own pool of Health.”
“In Overwatch, there's a constant tug-of-war between the power of a team and that of an individual hero or player. A change like this shifts the balance a bit. It's something we're constantly evaluating. We still want Overwatch to be defined by strategy and team mechanics, but we believe that this aspect can be toned down a bit now and perhaps even more so in the future.”
#Overwatch #selfhealing #game #director #admits #mistake #talked #context
Leave a Reply