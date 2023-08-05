













Overwatch 2 and John Cena join forces to present Invasion









from a bunker, Enigma made a series of broadcasts in which he warned that an imminent invasion by the Null Sector group will begin on August 10 in Overwatch 2.

At the time of writing this note we can say that the identity of Enigma is nothing more and nothing less than that of the multi-time world champion and international superstar John Cena.

Through a cinematic, the man who “Never gives up” and whose motto is “Fight, Loyalty and Respect” called on the whole world to spread the word about the threat of Null Sector. Likewise, there is also a trailer for the new season of the Blizzard shooter.

Source: Blizzard

“It was fun watching the Overwatch 2 community try to figure out who Enigma was.”, indicated John Cena. “Sometimes all it takes is a faceless voice for the world to hear the alarm of a looming global threat.”.

We also recommend: Hearthstone: Titans is now available and this is what you should know

Before Invasion launches on August 10, players and viewers will be able to see more of John Cena as “Enigma,” including information on how they can actively participate in this event.

It is seen that very big things are coming for the game of Blizzard and, this collaboration with John Cena is something that many will not want to miss. We must be attentive to the surprises that are about to be revealed to us.

Excited for this new season? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 31 times, 14 visits today)