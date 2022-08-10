Blizzard announced when the loot boxes will be eliminated from Overwatch ahead of the new Battle Pass system.

The announcement was made quietly in a blog post dedicated to the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 3 event. The company confirmed that the loot boxes “will no longer be available for sale” from August 30th.

However, the post states that it will still be possible to get standard loot boxes after the event.

The Anniversary Remix event is a sort of Blizzard “cleanup”, allowing players to earn (or purchase) cosmetics prior to the launch of Overwatch 2 on October 4, 2022. This includes skins and cosmetics from previous Overwatch Challenge events.

Players will also be able to participate in “brawls” and relive certain types of games, such as story missions and Summer Games modes, such as Lucioball.

Blizzard officially announced the elimination of loot boxes in June, replacing them with a Battle Pass and an in-game shop. The company said it wants to give to players “much more control over how you interact with the game and acquire new content“.

Loot boxes have long been a controversial topic in the video game industry. Games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, and those from EA Sports have been criticized for their monetization methods. Additionally, links have been found between loot boxes and gambling.

Fortunately, it appears that Blizzard wants to ditch these tactics and adopt a fairer method of distributing skins and cosmetics. In fact, Blizzard has confirmed that all Overwatch unopened loot boxes will automatically open before Overwatch 2 launches.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4th and will completely replace the original Overwatch.

Source: IGN.