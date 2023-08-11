The season Invasion of Overwatch 2 has finally started a few hours ago and among the various innovations introduced for the multiplayer shooter there is also Illarsa new supporting characterwhich is the protagonist of an Italian trailer published by Blizzard, which you can find in the player below.

According to the details shared by the development team, Illari is a peculiar support character as her own kit is all about damage and allows her to heal teammates while also supporting the team’s offensive maneuver.

In particular his weapon, the Solar Rifle, releases a beam of light that deals considerable damage in a long range, while if aimed at allies it restores their health points. Additionally, he can heal his team using his Healing Turret, which heals within a certain range.

With the Burst ability, however, Illari knocks enemies away and gains vertical momentum that she can also use to overcome obstacles and quickly reach elevated areas. The Ultimate of him, Imprisoned Sun, generates an area-of-effect energy blast and applies Sunstroke status to opponents. Targets with this penalty will detonate a further lethal explosion if they take too much damage.