Blizzard has announced a specific date for the return of Bastion and Torbjörn in Overwatch 2the two characters who had been temporarily removed from the game and will therefore return to the 25 October 2022evidently after going through a period of intense revision.

Immediately at the launch of the game, some bugs related to the use of Bastion and Torbjörn were detected, in particular as regards their abilities, so much so that Blizzard was forced to temporarily remove them in order to work more carefully to solve problems and probably also carry out some rebalancing.

At this point, the work must be almost finished, because both will be back on the roster next week, or October 25th.

In the meantime, however, there has been another removal to the game content, always temporary.

In this case we speak of the removal of the Junkertown map, which according to reports by Blizzard’s Jon Spector has been temporarily disabled to try to solve some problems related to the stability and performance of Overwatch 2 in the games set within this. In particular, there was a significant drop in fluidity and fps, which forced the developers to remove it from the rotation to be able to work on it, even in this case, more calmly.