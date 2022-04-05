A concept art for the main menu of Overwatch 2 on ArtStation shows all the options players should expect. In addition to buttons like Play and Buy, there seems to be a new setting for potential Battle Pass.

While the screenshot is unofficial and may not represent the functionality of the final version of Overwatch 2, the content was posted by Blizzard’s senior UI artist Jayson Kirby.

A description in the image states that “the goal was to simplify and further refine the look of Overwatch. The goal of the menus was really to show the heroes in detail. As the player progressed through the menus, the location and poses of the camera and the hero changed dynamically. ”

After a long wait, the Overwatch 2 closed beta is expected to begin later this month with access to new maps, a new hero, and more.

Currently Overwatch 2 does not yet have a precise release date. We just have to wait for more details from Blizzard.

