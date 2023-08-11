













Overwatch 2: 3 Reasons Why PVE Will Keep You Very Busy









The new update of Overwatch 2 It comes with, as we say in Mexico, cake under the arm, since it adds the expected PVE mode in the form of missions which will keep you busy if you don’t like dealing all the time with competitive challenges that may stress you out.

This is the most controversial step of all, especially since many players expected something more, but finally, Blizzard decided another way, which is worth criticizing, but you also have to measure its execution, which can also contribute a lot to the overall experience. of game.

Without more to add, and because surely your game must already be updating by now, we are going to discuss about:

The story expands congruently

It seems not, but Overwatch It does have a story and since the first part came out we have enough “lore” to put together a movie, animated series and so on. Of course, if you’re not familiar with the franchise or you’re a regular player, you’re going to miss out. Now you only care about playing, but there is a story, there is.

Now with the new update for Overwatch 2 Missions arrive which have something to tell about the characters that participate in it. We have an animation that, in great detail, tells you everything you need to know about what is happening in a certain part of the world and, as you well know, the joke is to follow the story of our heroes, at least the ones chosen in this one. chance.

Source: Blizzard

The dialogues between the characters, the animations, everything has a really entertaining narrative aspect. Finally, the joke of this section is not only that you play and face different challenges, it is also that you get to know a little about the concerns and desires of the characters in Overwatch 2. Let’s say that, at least in the narrative section, they managed to reach a point that was not so noticeable.

Because if you wanted to know more about the story, you needed to watch Winston’s first animation at the start of the first game and then explore the introduction of various characters on YouTube. It was even necessary to resort to some books, but now, with these missions, the narrative experience improves and many “complainers” will not be satisfied, but those who want to play will enjoy it.

Playing alone is possible and has a purpose

wherever you see it, Overwatch 2 is a first-person multiplayer that is enjoyed when you play as a team against other players. Of course, it is not an easy task to carry out since you depend a lot on the skills of your teammates or, failing that, your teammates must take you by the hand to reach victory.

In the PVE missions section, this is a very clear exercise, you have to stop the enemies at any cost because if not, saving Earth will be impossible… And also not receive more rewards for the battle pass. Yes, this is a cliché in every sense of the word, but it is reality.

Source: Blizzard

The great thing about these missions of Overwatch 2 is that you can enjoy them with characters that are managed by an AI. Sure, it may be that it is the PC that makes the effort to defeat the enemies, however, you do not stop being the protagonist of the team no matter what role you play.

Finishing a quest will give you the reward of learning more about the history of the heroes of Overwatch 2 and why he has certain attitudes. You can even better understand the camaraderie that exists between certain protagonists of the game.

A challenge that will help you improve

Many players expected that Overwatch 2 I had a campaign mode, but eventually Blizzard decided to go another way and now we have missions with a high narrative content where you play in a PVE. The latter is already more than clear, but what do I get? What’s the point of playing like that?

Of course, as you overcome obstacles you get rewards and the better you overcome each mission, Overwatch 2 gives you something else. Of course, this section may not seem like a big deal, but not everything in the experience stays in “you passed a scenario” and that’s it, there is always an opportunity to do a little more and learn from the interpersonal relationships between the characters in the game.

Source: Blizzard

You can learn to be a better healer, continuously do more damage, or withstand enemy onslaughts by tanking. The roles are much clearer for those who are just starting to play because they no longer have to worry about small enemies, also bosses that put up good resistance or those who have very powerful bosses, now they have to overcome common enemies like certain robots or machines that are a threat to the world.

Learning to resist certain enemy onslaughts will help when the time comes, when you face real enemies in competitive, you can be a better part of either the team full of strangers or the squad that you usually play with regularly. Excited? For this new game mode? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

