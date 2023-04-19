Blizzard, through its blog, has confirmed that it is continuing to struggle with cheaters within Overwatch 2 and that has reached an important figure: 100,000 bari removed and blocked from the platform.

The presence of cheaters in Overwatch had increased significantly when the game became free to play along with the arrival of the “2” in the title. It is perfectly normal (although regrettable) for the number of bars increases when a game goes from being paid to being free to play, since the risk is lower as no money is lost in the latter case.

That said, 100,000 bans is not an insignificant number considering it happened in six months. Blizzard explains, “Our first guiding principle, “Fair is fun,” comes from our belief that Overwatch 2 is never cheating. Playing with cheaters is frustrating, and deprives everyone of a fun and fair game. Our team will never stop working to identify and protect you from cheating.”

It was later revealed that Blizzard banned approximately five thousand cheaters’ accounts each week and worked outside Overwatch to address the platforms that offer these cheats. Furthermore, even those who have not technically cheated but have deliberately and regularly played with cheaters to obtain victory more easily have suffered the consequences.

In general, Blizzard is working hard to prevent cheaters from having an easy time on Overwatch 2, as they should be. Finally, we leave you with the trailer that presents the news of the Season 4 Battle Pass.