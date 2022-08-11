One piece of advice that has always stuck with us: only race with a car that can push you financially into the abyss. What this means is that there is always the possibility of damage on the track – even if it is not your fault. But not only the repair costs of your car can quickly add up, the damage to the track also needs to be repaired.

TopGear collected a number of invoices from unlucky people who crashed at the Nürburgring in 2022 in order to create an up-to-date overview of the costs. You will find the overview at the bottom of this page. There is a lot to consider when dealing with a crash. If you fly off at a considerable speed, an invoice of 4,000 euros is not unusual.

The cost of crashing at the Nürburgring is not fixed

A spokesperson for the Nürburgring told TopGear that “there is no official Nürburgring price list for accidents”. He adds: ‘It’s all individual, depending on the amount of damage and the service providers needed.’

The cost of raw materials has risen sharply in recent times. It may just be that the price for a meter of crash barrier will be increased soon, for example. For now we saw the same prices appear on the invoices of 2022, but see this overview as a guideline.

Hitting the tire stack is free

If things go wrong, it’s best to aim for the tire stack. If you don’t completely destroy the stack, the tires won’t be replaced. However, there may be costs for dropping off and towing. By the way, most corners don’t have tire stacks.

If you hit the guardrail, things are different. The organization of the Nürburgring will then not only send you a bill for closing off the track and towing your car, but also for replacing the crash barriers. These costs quickly add up. A small kiss against the guardrail quickly makes you 1,000 euros poorer. Something to keep in mind if you are going to send for a day.

Liability of other Nürburgring users

In general, on circuits you drive at your own risk. The Nürburgring is officially a toll road, but one that is excluded by most insurers. However, if two cars are involved, the German police often come to the scene. Then you have the chance that one culprit will be designated who has to pay the full damage.

You may also crash because another car has leaked fluids. Here you have a chance that you can recover the damage from the driver of the leaking car. It can also work the other way around: if you leak coolant or oil that causes another car to crash, you can get that bill. So make sure your car is technically in order before you go for a day Touristenfahrten going to do.

The costs that are not on it

There are still some costs that we have not been able to figure out before 2022, but that we did encounter on older invoices. If you have a fresh invoice from this year with additional costs, please let us know. We have provided an indicative amount for these costs; the most recent we could find.

Costs crash at the Nürburgring in 2022

Cost item Price in euros Setting up road works 225 Removing damaged guardrail (per meter) 25.86 New crash barrier + installation (per meter) 64.72 Safety car (per half hour) 63.40 Towing costs car 285 Hourly wages for staff (per half hour) 55

Source: TopGear.nl

Indicative (old) prices

Cost item Price in euros Absorption granules liquids (per kilo) +- 20 Fire extinguisher (6 kilos) +- 150 Removing damaged guardrail posts (each) +- 30 Placing new guardrail posts (each) +- 40 Complete job closing (per hour) +- 1,400