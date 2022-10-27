To start with the most annoying finding when it comes to the traffic fines of 2023 in the Netherlands: overtaking someone on the right on the highway will probably be more expensive next year than unnecessarily driving on the left. In any case, almost all traffic fines will become more expensive in 2023 due to the inflation correction of almost 9 percent, according to the provisional rates.
At the moment there is still a lot of debate in the House of Representatives about the increased traffic fines in 2023. Not all parties think it is a good idea to make life even more expensive. Proponents of the increases say fines are an easily avoidable expense. The amounts will be reviewed in about two weeks.
Overview of the traffic fines for 2023 in the Netherlands
TopGear delved into the huge list of traffic fines to make an overview for the rates of 2023. So there is still a chance that changes will be made, but on the basis of this list you can already see what you will have lost next year.
Also read: These are the rates of speeding fines in 2023
The fines are also rounded off. A fine of 100 euros in 2022 will therefore become 110 euros next year. But that also means that fines of 250 euros are now 280 euros (so generously rounded up). In our other article you can read the amounts for speeding fines in 2023.
Traffic fines of 50 euros
- Registration certificate not legible
- Refuse to show registration certificate
Traffic fines of 110 euros
- Driving with expired driver’s license (less than 1 year expired)
- Driving with an illegible driver’s license
- Standing still on a cycle path, crossing, tunnel, yellow line or bus stop
- Wrong parking or not paying for parking
- No lighting in built-up areas
Traffic fines of 160 euros
- License plate not legible
- Don’t wear a seat belt
- Driving without a valid MOT (except to the inspection station)
- Driving with a ‘2toDrive’ driving license without an accompanying person
- Driving on foot or bike path
- Parking the car dangerously or in an annoying way
- Standing still at intersection (do not block)
- Giving signals in a way that is not allowed
- No lighting outside built-up areas or when visibility is obstructed
- Unnecessary use of roadside
- Driving on the bus lane
- One too many worn or damaged tire
Traffic fines of 240 euros
- Driving on the left unnecessarily on a motorway or motorway
- Children not in the child seat
- Carrying more passengers than seat belts
Traffic fines of 280 euros
- Refuse to blow or saliva test
- Overtake to the right
- Unnecessarily causing noise
- Driving on the left unnecessarily on the left outside a motorway or motorway
- Block intersection
- Do not give way to the right
- Do not give way when turning
- Unnecessary use of hard shoulder
- Stealing this list from TopGear without citing the source
- Don’t stop at a red traffic light
- Driving over displacement plane or point piece
- Leak at fuel system
Other traffic fines
- Mobile hold (380 euros)
- Parking in a disabled parking space (350 euros)
- Park a stickered car somewhere with the purpose of advertising (210 euros)
- Do not give priority to priority vehicle (350 euros)
- Leaky exhaust (320 euros)
- Exhaust too loud up to 4 dB (320 euros)
#Overview #pay #traffic #fines #Netherlands
Leave a Reply