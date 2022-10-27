To start with the most annoying finding when it comes to the traffic fines of 2023 in the Netherlands: overtaking someone on the right on the highway will probably be more expensive next year than unnecessarily driving on the left. In any case, almost all traffic fines will become more expensive in 2023 due to the inflation correction of almost 9 percent, according to the provisional rates.

At the moment there is still a lot of debate in the House of Representatives about the increased traffic fines in 2023. Not all parties think it is a good idea to make life even more expensive. Proponents of the increases say fines are an easily avoidable expense. The amounts will be reviewed in about two weeks.

Overview of the traffic fines for 2023 in the Netherlands

TopGear delved into the huge list of traffic fines to make an overview for the rates of 2023. So there is still a chance that changes will be made, but on the basis of this list you can already see what you will have lost next year.

Also read: These are the rates of speeding fines in 2023

The fines are also rounded off. A fine of 100 euros in 2022 will therefore become 110 euros next year. But that also means that fines of 250 euros are now 280 euros (so generously rounded up). In our other article you can read the amounts for speeding fines in 2023.

Traffic fines of 50 euros

Registration certificate not legible

Refuse to show registration certificate

Traffic fines of 110 euros

Driving with expired driver’s license (less than 1 year expired)

Driving with an illegible driver’s license

Standing still on a cycle path, crossing, tunnel, yellow line or bus stop

Wrong parking or not paying for parking

No lighting in built-up areas

Traffic fines of 160 euros

License plate not legible

Don’t wear a seat belt

Driving without a valid MOT (except to the inspection station)

Driving with a ‘2toDrive’ driving license without an accompanying person

Driving on foot or bike path

Parking the car dangerously or in an annoying way

Standing still at intersection (do not block)

Giving signals in a way that is not allowed

No lighting outside built-up areas or when visibility is obstructed

Unnecessary use of roadside

Driving on the bus lane

One too many worn or damaged tire

Traffic fines of 240 euros

Driving on the left unnecessarily on a motorway or motorway

Children not in the child seat

Carrying more passengers than seat belts

Traffic fines of 280 euros

Refuse to blow or saliva test

Overtake to the right

Unnecessarily causing noise

Driving on the left unnecessarily on the left outside a motorway or motorway

Block intersection

Do not give way to the right

Do not give way when turning

Unnecessary use of hard shoulder

Stealing this list from TopGear without citing the source

Don’t stop at a red traffic light

Driving over displacement plane or point piece

Leak at fuel system

Other traffic fines