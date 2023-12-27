The last week of the year has arrived, so traditionally we are faced with the dilemma of whether we should use an image of oliebollen, sparklers or fireworks for this article. You see what the choice has become. Curious what the most popular posts on Top Gear were in 2023? You can see them in this overview.

The image of a group of firefighters sitting around happily playing cards, only to slide down the fire pole when a call is made, is something we are hardly familiar with in the Netherlands and Belgium. Many fire stations work with volunteers who are not at the station when they are called. To ensure that they reach the barracks quickly enough, Belgium will experiment with green flashing lights.

Going on holiday is something you do for relaxation. Now, maneuvering an 11.6 meter long and 2.5 meter wide caravan seems like the opposite of relaxation, but if your relationship has survived the journey (and you don't have to leave the thing in a dead end street), then it's over. The campsite is a great place to stay in the most expensive caravan in Europe. He is waiting for you in the Netherlands.

If all goes well, there will not be thousands of lease drivers eagerly waiting at the ports this year to quickly pick up a Tesla with little additional charge. Still such an absurd license platetree out, then we just won't be able to create the current license plate series this year.

The Dutch like to joke about how bad the roads are in their southern neighbors. But if there is an advantage to be had in Belgium, we suddenly take the bumpy road for granted. Just think of the period around New Year's Eve. Cheeseheads also go to Belgium for petrol. Be careful when you go to get petrol across the border, because you risk a fine by refueling in Belgium.

Today's most shocking news? People between the ages of 18 and 25 buy new cars. Who the hell has money for a new car at the age of eighteen? And apparently also one of at least 27,000 euros. Perhaps an even better question: why wouldn't you just buy a second-hand car at that age and keep 20,000 euros in your pocket? Will probably come in handy again.

What started with an innocent refueling ended in a downward spiral of crippling debt. Ben Sjiene had to refuel at a petrol station along the highway out of necessity, something he doesn't like to do anyway. 'I know it's very expensive there, but I was distracted by someone smoking in a parked car. What is the practical use of putting your car aside?'

If you feel like riding a set of Michelin Cup 2 Rs with only two millimeters of tread during a ferocious snowstorm, Dutch law allows you to do so. You're not going to get far, but that's a side issue. In Germany they have always been a bit stricter regarding winter tires, and from next year they will be even stricter.

There is not much you can do about the fact that the battery will hibernate due to the freezing cold. Except invest in a new battery or drive a long way before it freezes. It is therefore logical that the ANWB is very busy after cold nights. Only sometimes you have control over the misery on a cold morning.

Anyone who has ever used a zipper in their life – and that's quite a few people – knows that it's never a good thing if something accidentally gets stuck somewhere. Not even when you check the tire pressure at the gas station or when you wash the car with a garden hose or high-pressure cleaner. The hose often gets stuck between the tire and the ground. And that's where a tennis ball can help.

When you have to circle the lot like a griffon vulture five times before you find a parking spot, it can be quite frustrating when you see another car taking up two or more spaces. Violence or vandalism is never the solution, but if you still want to make fun of the driver, there is another option…