Ciudad Juarez— A man overturned his vehicle due to speeding on the Camino Real ring road near Barranco Azul Street, near the cement factory, reported operational personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

The accident occurred when Manuel Catarino AM was traveling in his gray Dodge Dart along the Camino Real ring road, from north to south, but on a curve he lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete retaining wall, then overturned.

A traffic safety commander said the driver got out of the car with some bruises, stunned, so he was helped by other motorists who were passing by the place.

The car was left with its wheels pointing upwards and with considerable material damage.