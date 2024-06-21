Juarez City.- This afternoon a car accident was recorded on the highway that connects Chihuahua with Ciudad Juárez, approximately one hour from the border city, according to preliminary reports, it is the staff of the artist Brincos Dieras and they indicate that one person lost their life in the incident. .

The artist Brincos Dieras has a presentation scheduled for today in Ciudad Juárez at the 2025 Fair.

So far, the identity of the victims and additional details about the health status of other occupants of the vehicle have not been confirmed.

The National Guard, road division, is present at the scene to assist in the corresponding tasks and traffic control.