Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- A truck of agricultural day laborers overturned on the Escuinapa-Teacapan highwayit is presumed that a mechanical failure caused the driver of the heavy unit to lose control and leave the asphalt folder.

Information collected, the accident occurred during the afternoon when the workers had finished their working dayly were heading from the valley to the southern part of the municipality, it was on the road section known as Agua Dulce where the truck had a mechanical failure, which caused the driver of the unit to lose control and It will end up overturned at the bottom of a slope that is in this road area.

It is presumed that 15 field workers were traveling in the passenger unit, 9 were injured and they were helped by people who were passing through the place, minutes later Civil Protection elements and Red Cross paramedics arrived who coordinated to transfer them to the general hospital.

Elements of Transit, Municipal Police and the Mexican Army were present at the site, who helped protect the area of ​​the accident, since the state highway registers a high influx of vehicles, being the first day of the celebration of the Fiestas del Mar from Las Cabras.

The injured are: José Eduardo, 13 years old, Daniela, 18, Paola Yamileth, 22 years old, Celia, 25 years old, María Dolores, 28 years old, Patricia, 29 years old, Otilia, 61 years old, Juan José, 22 years old, Jesús Martín, all are originally from the community of Tecualilla.