A rather bizarre incident, and fortunately without serious consequences, occurred in Spain on 31 July. A truckload of pigs it partially overturned on the Ap-7 motorway, near Barcelona. Several pigs therefore found themselves free on the road, which forced the local authorities to block traffic on the highway. The incident resulted in four injuries, none in serious condition, e a queue of no less than 14 kilometres .

The accident in question involved a truck, whose cab also caught fire, and a car. As previously mentioned, the four involved, two men, a woman and a minor, are in good condition. From the images it can be seen how several pigs who occupied the roadway were able to “escape” from the truck following the collision. A problem that is not easy to manage for the authorities, who are already busy clearing the road of the vehicles involved in the accident. It is no coincidence, therefore, that on the Ap-7, a motorway near Barcelona, ​​there have been no less than 14 kilometers of queues. It should be emphasized that traffic was also formed on the opposite lanein which circulation was free, due to onlookers who wanted to understand what had happened in the accident area.