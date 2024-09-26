B&B and the ideological war against mass tourism

Not even a month ago, the walls of the Old Square where I have the house intended for tourist rentalone of the most important neighborhoods in the history of Resistance of Romewere filled with slogans against gentrification and, in particular, against the tourism he “bed and breakfast“. These writings – including delirious five-pointed stars, hammer and sickle and the “evergreen” writing “BR” – have forever defaced a magnificent artistic intervention created in 2010 by the Municipality of Rome, which had involved artists from all over the world for the creation of the first project of a widespread museum integrated into the social fabric.

I can’t determine the mhistorical omentum where we have moved from the urgency of attracting more tourism, taking advantage of the immense natural, artistic and cultural heritage of our country, to the urgency of fighting it with every possible means. Certainly, one cannot fail to identify the press as playing a crucial role in spreading this message.

While I understand the human need to put dinner on the table, it remains a mystery. how is it possible that the responsibility for what, very generically, is defined as the phenomenon of “overtourism” can be solely identified in the flood of “copy and paste” articles, against those which, equally generically and regardless of the nomenclature and the different legal and fiscal regimes, are called “b&b”.

It is enough to do a search to realize that for journalism as a whole, Italy’s main problem is not the galloping inflation nor the growing and unstoppable tax evasion of a system that systematically rewards those who evade taxes. Italy’s real problem is not the war in Ukraine nor the escalation of bloodshed in the Middle East. And no, the problem is not even the four deaths a day at work nor the spread of synthetic drugs. In our country, as “Johnny Stecchino” would say, the real problem, as with “traffic” in Palermo, are the “b&bs”.

I wonder: is there a moment in which a newsroom goes beyond intercepting a mainstream topic to exploit the phenomenon of clickbait and asks whether this modus operandi has not already given birth to enough monsters, only fueling the desire for scapegoats in an economically frustrated and oppressed population and in a ruling class capable only of providing populist answers to complex problems?

Certainly there is a need to regulate tourist flows and certainly there is the dramatic and undeniable problem of housing for families, but channeling every kind of responsibility onto a single sector, in the watchful eyes of those who are part of that sector, appears as a delatory, damaging and rather suspicious activity.

Suspicious because there is no doubt that the main interest in containing tourist rentals – similarly to the taxi lobby which in every way hinders new licenses and platforms like Uber – it is that of the large hotel chains. Harmful because it demonizes those who are “guilty” of working hard to support or create their own income. Incriminating because this activity is always accompanied by the accusation of tax evasion, unjust enrichment and exploitation.

So, let’s take one case above all: Rome. For months, the only figure that has been published instrumentally to attack and impose drastic measures against “B&Bs” is the one reported by the Municipality of Rome, which indicates 20,000 units of structures intended for tourist rentals. The accommodations – not buildings but apartments – according to the latest ISTAT survey from 2011, are approximately 1,600,000 (a survey that does not take into account the data on the concreting that occurred in the following thirteen years, considering that between 2021 and 2022 alone, 70,000 hectares intended for new residential construction were eroded). However, remaining with the 2011 data and without considering that since then huge neighborhoods such as Roma Est, Porte di Roma and the new Fidene have been built, the percentage of “B&Bs” is 1.25% of the total available accommodations.

To sum up: the responsibility for the desertification of the historic center of Rome, for “overtourism”, for the degradation, for the tons of garbage that invade the neighborhoods, as well as for all the rhetoric about the “artisan who is no longer there” and the “old people from the neighborhood who used to play cards at the bar and who have disappeared because of the B&Bs” can all be traced back to the 1.25% of tourist rentals. And finally, it is not the omnipresent filth nor the thickets that grow on the sidewalks nor the amount of fine dust that we breathe that are the sign of the decadence in which Rome finds itself, but rather, the “padlocks” outside the doors. The “b&bs” would be responsible for the hundreds of buses parked in the third row, the “b&bs” would be to blame for the lack of accommodation for students (but only until September when the headlines become “because of rents to students there is no accommodation for families”) and, obviously, the “b&bs” would be to blame for the soaring cost of housing and the unusability of public transport.

What reasoning leads one to think that a plumber or a blacksmith can gain commercial advantage with a “shop” in the ZTL, given that large-scale distribution is peripheral, remains a mystery. And it remains a mystery how one imagines that it is the two or four guests of a “b&b” and not the throngs of hotel tourists who require bus travel, just as it remains a mystery why the TARI paid by the owners of the “b&b” – in the face of a lower occupancy rate compared to that of a family – is not sufficient.

Looking then at the data of the real estate sector of Rome (I repeat, of Rome) current and those of 2001, remains shrouded in mystery even the interpretation of house costs, in the face of a market that is not only declining but which, net of the entry of the euro and inflation, are totally in line with those of twenty years ago.

And while the gift of immortality also remains a mystery that the old residents of the historic center “who play cards” should possess, one wonders why the first to swell the ranks of this holocaust of carpenters or chrome workers are not the journalists who on page four are tearing their clothes because in Italy there are few children, on page five they raise the alarm because the world population is reaching ten billion and on page six they complain about “over tourism” because, ça va sans dire, holidays and culture are reserved for the elite and certainly not for other people’s children or for the Chinese or the French who don’t know what to do with our bidets.

Of all the mysteries, however, the biggest and most noteworthy is the one that regulates the equation on public transport, the overcrowding of which is to be found in the tourists of the “b&b”. It is well known that if the accommodations were occupied by families, certainly the buses and subways of Rome would be empty and efficient and the fare evasion – typical of tourists abroad – instead of 90 million a year, would be zero (how can we doubt that Romans do not buy tickets).

But numbers are obviously useless. The answer that every journalist will give you is always “what are you talking about, just look at the Airbnb map of the center, it’s full!”. Obviously, the fact that the map indicates a “b&b” in a building where there are 30 other apartments for residential use is an absolutely negligible fact. The “perception” is what counts, along with five seconds of advertising – about “over tourism” – of a “fantastic cruise discounted by 60% for all our readers”.

The numbers regarding the costs and revenues of those who manage a tourist rental are useless. It is useless to point out that the platforms subtract 23%, that the management costs go well beyond 20% – to which must be added the costs of cleaning and extraordinary maintenance, consumption and every object that the guests decide to make their own, even stealing the iron – and it is useless that for each reservation (obviously on the gross, without deducting any of the costs reported above) the State asks for 22%. And it is useless that from all this must be subtracted IMU and TARI and every cost that administration after administration imposes on you, between useless signs, fire extinguishers that no one knows how to use and carbon monoxide and gas leak detectors, even when the house you rent is entirely powered by electricity.

Administrations that receive enormous revenues from tourist taxes – untraceable in the services offered by the administrations themselves – not only do not spend a word in defense of those who represent an economic driving force for the administrations themselves and for the enormous induced business generated by tourist rentals, but rather they add to this senseless aggression, increasing the dose and threatening bans and closures against “B&Bs that do a roaring trade and don’t even pay taxes”, with Gestapo tones. After all, precisely, “Repeat a lie a hundred, a thousand, a million times and it will become the truth”.

It is useless to explain that the problem of housing for families has nothing to do with tourist rentals (just think that the “b&b” regime is intended only for those who host while living in the same apartment) and that, even by limiting or closing them, without a radical revision of the laws that regulate long-term rentals, the only result that will be obtained will be the collapse of the real estate market with all the critical issues that this will entail for families, banks and businesses, as well as obviously for those who support themselves with this income and for all the related sectors.

The war on tourist rentals, data in hand, does not find confirmation with objectivity

. This war reflects a system that has always been incapable of managing change and whose only interest is to build a wall, thus guaranteeing those who benefit from it, for centuries to come, an immutable status quo. Whether it is scooters, car sharing or rather smart working, the press – regardless of orientation – always finds itself united in the defense of an economy that too often reflects the interests of its publishers and their shareholders.

While waiting to read the umpteenth “investigation on short-term rentals”, the Moloch of our times (obviously written during the holidays in a “b&b” of which I have no doubt a review will also be made “everything was beautiful, but the slippers were not my size, sorry I have to give only one star”), I wish everyone a good holiday and for those who have a damned b&b, good work.

Although there are still some journalists – evidently late from their holidays – who try to catch up with their colleagues’ headlong rush with yet more delirious headlines about overtourism (“In Japan, due to tourism, there’s no more food”), the data that are starting to arrive from ENIT together with the data collected by the individual regions, throws everyone in the face with a reality that is very different from the one that has filled the refrain for months about the “cursed B&Bs” and the country “overrun by tourists”.