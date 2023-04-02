Quartararo, difficult start

There is no peace for Fabio Quartararo in this start of the season. The 2021 world champion, who is continuing to experience a rather difficult period in terms of performance astride his Yamaha M1, found himself in fact after yesterday’s Sprint race, on the Argentine circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo, in the middle of a particular controversy. The French centaur once again suffered from the lack of power of his bike, crossing the finish line only in ninth position and thus collecting a point for the general classification.

Overtaking with yellow flags

After the race, in the Italian night, however, the race direction moved towards the transalpine centaur. The #20 from Yamaha actually overtook under yellow flags against the Japanese of Lucio Cecchinello’s team Takaaki Nakagami, riding the ‘customer’ Honda. The real thorny issue, however, comes only at this point. French indeed he received only one second penalty and kept ninth place from Jack Miller, who had crossed the finish line 1.2 seconds behind the rider from Nice. Nakagami instead finished 11th.

Light fine

What puzzled more than one person in the paddock was the low severity of the sanction imposed to Quartararo for a maneuver that is usually considered among the most dangerous possible for safety in the motorsport context, given that the yellow flag signals an imminent danger and therefore the obligation to slow down.

The motivations of Race Direction

The race direction justified the penalty by explaining that the usual sanction would have been an exchange of positions between the two drivers. In this case, however, the irregularity of Quartararo’s maneuver was noticed only after the race. So one was inflicted on him time penalty that reflects “the estimated time would have been lost returning the position”. However, after the many accidents that occurred in the inaugural race at Portimao, it is clear that such a rather light decision risks setting a dangerous precedent that could jeopardize the safety of any crashed driver and the marshals called to rescue him.