Croatia drops the trio against Scotland led by an excellent Luka Modric and qualifies for the round of 16 of Euro 2020. The Croatians thanks to the 3-1 success rise to 4 points in group D and qualify as second thanks to a better goal difference than the Czech Republic defeated by England. The goals of the Croatians were signed in the 17 ‘by Vlasic, in the 62’ by Modric and in the 77 ‘by Perisic, the goal in the 42’ for McGregor’s Scotland was useless.

