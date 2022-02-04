The overtaking and the homage to the doctors: Milan-Inter, the spectacle of the first leg in the stands

Approximately 37,000 spectators (50% of the capacity) are expected at San Siro for the Saturday afternoon derby between Inter and Milan. The first leg was a show in the stands, and on the pitch …: from the choreography of the two supporters to the emotions of the pitch



#Overtaking #paying #homage #doctors #MilanInter #spectacle #leg #stands #Video #Gazzettait