Author: Balendu Sharma Dadhich

India has almost the same opportunity as it was before China two-three decades ago. Taking full advantage of that opportunity, China rejuvenated itself and became the ‘manufacturing hub’ of the world. Right now India can become the ‘Artificial Intelligence’ hub of the world. This week there was a huge global conference called RAZ-2020 organized by the Department of Information and Technology, Government of India, which was attended by hundreds of experts and watched by millions of people online. Although its theme was ‘Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence’, the greater focus remained on whether India could achieve new heights of socio-economic progress by taking advantage of this wonderful opportunity being created in the world.

Happiness and fear

Artificial intelligence refers to the ability to learn, analyze, think, understand something, solve problems, make decisions, etc. within machines (or technology) just like humans. When machines achieve human-like capabilities, there is joy and fear. Happily, we will have machines that will work on par with countless humans, that too with better quality. Fear of what will happen to man again? What will he do and how will he eat and eat? The biggest thing is that machines capable of thinking and understanding and doing their own work will remain under human control forever, what is the guarantee of this? Aka-dukka among them has also done some big deeds (like dropping a bomb or destroying a system etc.), so what will become of us and this world.

However, it is certain that due to artificial intelligence, we will create such machines and systems that will make human work easier. Will do all the work with faster speed and better. These will greatly reduce the expenditure on resources and will greatly increase business profits. For example, in a factory run by humans, a thousand scooters are made daily, but if the same factory was run by Artificial Intelligence, then maybe there will be ten times more scooters and the cost of the workers comes down to one tenth, that is 10% per cent 1000% result on. I know what question will come in your mind. That is, our country is a country of workers and farmers. If workers continue to be unemployed in the same way, then such a large army of unemployed will be created that the country’s economy will sink in the same way.

Your fear is not unreasonable but now lets return to this week’s conference, which will make the matter a bit clearer. The Prime Minister said that we want to make India a global hub of Artificial Intelligence. This means that we will not be limited to just using such machines, technologies, services and products at our place. We will build and develop them for the whole world. This can become as strong a force for us as China has achieved in manufacturing. Like China, labor is cheaper in India. But unlike China, India is known for superior quality. Today, just as China is manufacturing everything from the smallest thing to the biggest thing, if we make our dominance in the field of Artificial Intelligence, will it not be our economic rejuvenation?

We have to recall what Vishal Sikka, former CEO of Infosys, has said. He said that within the next 20 to 25 years, Artificial Intelligence has the potential to create a huge panic in India. Today the way people are losing jobs due to automation is nothing compared to the time. But since we have time, we can prepare ourselves for those situations. If we combine artificial intelligence with our education system in such a way that a large number of professionals can be skilled in this work, then the dice can turn.

The big reason for this is that in the field of Artificial Intelligence, there are not many talented and skilled people available in the competition. In this case, India is in a position of great benefit. India is the world’s leading graduate producing country for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. In the session I conducted in the above conference, it came to the conclusion that due to availability of skilled professionals in India, abundance of data, ease of connectivity, large number of young generation, enthusiasm of government and world trust towards India. We are indeed in a position to leap.

Big step needs

However there are also many challenges. Like, is the level of education in our school colleges as advanced as it should be? At present, it is difficult to attract youth due to lack of jobs in Artificial Intelligence. Apart from this, we need big institutions like Microsoft, Google, Facebook level to take big initiatives at the global level, our record is not good in generating them. Nevertheless, there is a possibility in India that if twenty-five years later, when artificial intelligence has dominated our public life, business, government work, services, equipment, then many of them will have written. – Made in India, processed in India or powered by India. This is a historic occasion. Take it or lose it, we have to decide.