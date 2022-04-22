A few days before the commemoration of the 59th Anniversary of the Latin American and Caribbean Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (OLACEFS), the LXXIV meeting of its Board of Directors was held. This collegiate body, which is headed by the Presidency of OLACEFS, in charge of the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Peru, is made up of the SAIs of Chile, Brazil, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and Uruguay, which perform management and consultative and ensures compliance with the resolutions of the General Assembly of OLACEFS.

During this meeting of the Board of Directors, both the Presidency and the Executive Secretariat of OLACEFS and its different work instances, such as Commissions and Working Groups, reported on the activities carried out during 2021 and those that will take place this year. In addition, regional collaboration projects were presented with the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ), the Development Initiative of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (IDI-INTOSAI) and the Inter-American Development Bank, and with civil society organizations, As AC Colombia, a civil organization with more than 20 years of experience in the implementation of strategies for the exercise of good governance through innovative programs in the field of human development in contexts of high social complexity. And the International Anti-CorruptionAcademyIACA which was started by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, INTERPOL, the European Anti-Fraud Office, among others, with the idea of ​​an international anti-corruption academy.

The Superior Audit Office of the Federation has an active participation in the different activities carried out by OLACEFS, since it is part of the different work instances, but especially, leading the activities of the Working Group on Supervision of Disaster Management in the Framework of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The mandate of this Working Group was expanded in 2020 to consider biological and systemic risks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The latter, considered in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 of the United Nations, imply the articulation of different factors, of a structural nature, that increase the possibility of the occurrence of a disaster and have an impact on the process. of recovery: poverty, inequality or the existence of poor infrastructure, among others.

In addition, we must consider that, due to the climate crisis, the frequency and strength of different natural phenomena, such as hurricanes and droughts, have increased and particularly affect Latin America and the Caribbean, so the work of this Working Group favors and consolidates the capacities of the SAIs of the region to supervise disaster management and collaborate in the construction of sustainable and resilient communities, which is why we requested that the work of this Working Group be extended for three more years, due to Because the pandemic is not over. What the Assembly approved until 2025.

The results and projects considered by the OLACEFS Board of Directors show that cooperation between SAIs and other relevant actors, the exchange of good practices and joint work between Latin American and Caribbean SAIs is a key aspect to generate greater knowledge of the different problems that affect us and move forward in the search for innovative and timely solutions that enhance the impact and value of superior auditing and, thereby, contribute to the development and well-being of our regions and towns in conditions of extreme poverty.