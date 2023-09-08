Home page politics

India's cities are covered in G20 posters: Modi's big show on the world stage begins this weekend

India basks in the G20 spotlight. For Prime Minister Modi, the G20 summit in New Delhi is also a test: can it persuade the warring great powers to make a joint declaration?

New Delhi/Frankfurt – First said the Russian President Wladimir Putin away. Then his counterpart followed Xi Jinping from China. And US President Joe Biden only confirmed this week that he will travel to New Delhi for the G20 summit. This saved the meaning of one of the most important events in the diplomatic calendar once again – for the time being. Because for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi it’s still a lot. Because never before have the G20 been as divided as they are now. The G7 countries of the West face a large group of emerging countries – like India itself, China or Brazil – which wants to break up the dominance of the West in the world. This conflict is likely to overshadow the weekend’s summit.

The G20 group brings the largest emerging countries together with the industrialized countries of the West. Created during a phase of global economic and financial crises, the G20 primarily want to stabilize the global economy. The idea of ​​bringing the most important developing countries together with the powerful G7 countries to find solutions in the event of a crisis was actually a good one. Together, the G20 now represent 85 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. But now the visions of those involved are increasingly diverging.

G20: disagreement on Ukraine and climate protection

For example, many emerging markets have Ukraine war not affiliated with Western sanctions and are more or less neutral. This also applies to India itself. Also disturbing is the growing rivalry between the USA and China. At the moment it seems almost impossible that the assembled heads of state and government will unanimously agree on a final communiqué because of the war in Ukraine alone. None of the usual G20 ministerial meetings during the year of the Indian presidency succeeded in doing this. They concluded with a “result document” that also recorded dissent, mainly at the instigation of Russia.

And according to Reuters, there are still new points of contention in the preliminary talks of the past few days climate protection surfaced, which make the struggle for the final declaration even more difficult. Above all, the phase-out of fossil fuels coal and oil, which Russia, China and Saudi Arabia want to delay, is controversial.

It remains to be seen how skilfully Modi will act in this difficult environment. The role is new to him. And the outcome of the G20 summit is therefore completely open. If a substantial final declaration is reached, India and the G20 will emerge stronger from the summit. If a communiqué fails for the first time in G20 history, the format may lose relevance.

India’s Modi wants to benefit from G20

In any case, Modi should do everything in his own interest to achieve a respectable result. For weeks he has been basking in the sun on the world stage, most recently with the successful moon landing of an Indian probe. The West is wooing him to involve the world’s largest democratic country more closely. “The election campaign in India has long since begun and the G20 is of course already part of the well-orchestrated Modi show,” says Adrian Haack from the CDU-affiliated Kondrad-Adenauer-Foundation in New Delhi. India’s G20 presidency is hugely popular in the country. “Rickshaw drivers, hairdressers, tea vendors and gardeners talk about G20. The country’s largest delivery service is giving a 20 percent discount for the G20 summit,” says Haack.

The euphoria surrounding Modi and the G20 may be the reason why Xi Jinping canceled his participation in a G20 summit for the first time. India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the cancellation was not unusual and had nothing to do with India. After all, the prime minister is traveling instead of Xi Li Qiang who is responsible for economics and finance.

G20: Scholz and Lindner travel to New Delhi

But especially in the West, they are seen as a sign of contempt for the G20 format. Xi “apparently wants to increasingly engage in alternative international forums like that Brics format would like to turn to,” says Ulrich Lechte, foreign policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group IPPEN.MEDIA. “In view of the increase in tensions in East Asia and in the Indo-Pacific region,” Xi’s presence would have been desirable, says Nils Schmid, foreign policy spokesman for the SPD faction. He missed the opportunity “to approach each other on a personal level and thereby have a de-escalating effect,” said Schmid IPPEN.MEDIA. Informal bilateral talks on the fringes of such summits are almost as important as the plenary sessions.

“The communist leadership is obviously less and less interested in preserving the existing global (dis)order and is instead striving for an alternative China-centric order,” Michael Roth criticized the cancellation. “In view of this development, a joint closing statement would be quite a surprise. Because with Russia and China, there are two states at the table that obviously show no interest in this summit meeting being a success,” said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag IPPEN.MEDIA.

The words express anger and a certain disappointment. The Chancellor emphasized that the G20 summit remains important despite the absence of Russia and China Olaf Scholz Earlier this week on Deutschlandfunk. He is traveling to New Delhi with Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Just before the summit, he will meet bilaterally with Modi.

India is not only looking at the final declaration, but has other goals

So are crises and power games destroying the G20? And the Indian foreign policy expert and journalist Shashank Mattoo considers the G20 to be relevant precisely because of the many global crises – pandemic, war, high wheat and energy prices: “One word defines the G20: crisis,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). For Mattoo, the final declaration is not the only measure of summit success. India wants to expand the G20 to include the African Union (AU) – after all, the EU is also a member – and achieve faster debt relief for poor countries and reform of the World Bank.

Breakthroughs on these issues “would strengthen India’s reputation as a mouthpiece for developing countries,” believes Mattoo: “The mere presence of important international personalities in Delhi will be a great PR gain.” And that means the G20 is at least for India definitely a success.