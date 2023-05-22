At least 12 people died on the night of this Saturday, May 20, in the middle of a stampede in the Cuscatlan Stadium in El Salvador prior to a Major League soccer match, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).

Mauricio Arriaza, director of the PNC, assured the local media that the preliminary result of victims is “twelve victims, nine who are here in the stadium and three more that we have been informed are in different hospitals” in El Salvador.

The Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development of El Salvador, Juan Carlos Bidegain, said that the first hypothesis that is handled is overselling and the issuance of false tickets. “Fans have shown that they were sold fake tickets and allowed in,” she said.

Regarding the people who are hospitalized, he stated: “They have been given basic life support, they have been given the necessary assistance, and now some are stable.”

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, spoke through his social networks about this unfortunate fact. The president wrote:

“An exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever is guilty, they will not go unpunished,” he said.

