In Mexicowhere the democracy has been arduously conquered and protected, the recent political maneuver for ensure over-representation in the Chamber of Deputies by Brunette raises serious concerns about the health of our democratic institutions. Lopez Obrador has tried to justify a distribution of seats that flagrantly violates the constitutional principle of proportional representationin which Brunette seeks to ensure a overrepresentation significant in the Chamber of Deputieswhen aspiring to obtain 373 seatswhich is equivalent to 74.6% of the total, with only 54.7% of the votes. This maneuver exceeds the constitutional limit of 8% overrepresentationgenerating serious concerns on equity and the I respect to democratic principles and eroding public confidence in respect for the rules of the process.

By attempting to modify the composition of the House beyond what proportional representation allows, Morena defies constitutional regulationsand to a large extent threatens to distort the popular will expressed at the polls, undermining the integrity of the Mexican electoral system.

In Sinaloa They are not far behind, Morena obtained 52.64% of the vote and 18 seats of relative majority, being assigned 3 of proportional representation, having a total of 21 deputies that represent 52.5% of the total integration of the State Congress. The PVEM, having obtained 6 seats of relative majority (with candidacies slyly ceded by Morena in the associative figure) has an overrepresentation, enjoying 15% of the chamber integration, having obtained only 6.44% of the vote. In sum, Morena and the PVEM will have 67.5% of Congress having obtained 57.02% together.

Not content with this, Morena is seeking in the Electoral Tribunal of Sinaloa to discount two seats from the PRI and one from the PAN, to increase that representation to 75%, that is, a joint overrepresentation of 17.98%. If we add to that percentage the 2.5% of the PT’s seats plus the 2.5% of the seats they seek to subtract from the PAN, the 4T bloc seeks to take over 80% of Congress with only 63.5% of the votes.

It is ironic that the same president who now seeks to benefit from this overrepresentation fought vehemently against it when he led the PRD in 1998. At that time, López Obrador denounced that overrepresentation in the Quintana Roo Congress was an affront to the principle of proportional representation, leading the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to support his position and establish a jurisprudence that underlines the need for a systematic interpretation of the Constitution. This historical contradiction highlights the fickleness of principles when they are overshadowed by political convenience. The debate over the interpretation of Article 54 of the Constitution is vital to understanding the seriousness of the matter. Specialists and politicians from various parties argue that the 8% limit of overrepresentation should be applied to both individual parties and coalitions to prevent frauds to the Constitution.

Morena’s tactic to circumvent this limit in Congress is not only questionable but also undermines the principle of equity that should guide our electoral system. Ignoring these legal and ethical considerations puts at risk the political plurality that has cost so much effort to build. Resistance has not been long in coming. Opposition leaders, such as Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, have expressed their firm rejection of these anti-democratic tactics, threatening to mobilize to prevent Morena from abusing its power. The fight against overrepresentation is not just a question of numbers, but of fundamental principles of our democracy.

It is imperative that established limits be respected and proportional representation be defended in order to protect the political plurality and diversity that enrich our country.

Democracy is not just about winning elections, but about respecting the principles that ensure an inclusive and representative system. Allowing over-representation to go unchecked not only betrays these principles, but also sets a dangerous precedent for the future of our democracy.

