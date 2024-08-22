Chihuahua.– The elected PAN senator, Mario Vázquez, considered an over-representation scenario in the Chamber of Deputies and in general in the Congress of the Union to be unacceptable, since he said that the party in power would nullify the different voices of society. “Are they seeking absolute power? Or will they respect the will of the people? he questioned through a video on social media, in which he explains the abuse that will be involved in granting the absolute majority of federal deputies to the coalition headed by the party in power,” declared the congressman. He indicated that Morena and the allied parties seek to have more deputies than they should legally have according to the vote received on June 2, which would give them the ability to modify the Constitution at will, without the need for consensus or agreement with other political forces. The consequence of this situation, he assured, would be the direction of the country’s destiny with a restricted vision, without attending to the plurality that exists in a society like Mexico. He explained that the allocation of spaces is not in accordance with the percentage of votes. Because, for example, they intend to give the Green Party 77 of the 500 seats that make up the House, when the vote it received is only 8.9 percent. On the other hand, the PAN, which received 18 percent of the votes, would be given only 72 of the spaces, while the Labor Party, which received 5.8 percent of the votes, would have 51 seats. Likewise, the PRI, which obtained almost 12 percent of the vote, would only have 35 spaces, and Movimiento Ciudadano, which obtained around 11 percent of the votes, would have only 27 seats. “That is the overrepresentation, which silences those who voted for options other than Morena and calls into question citizen representation in Congress. “That is why I invite citizens to inform themselves and demand that the electoral authorities respect the citizens’ decision expressed at the polls on June 2,” concluded Vázquez Robles.