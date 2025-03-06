In the business field, AI is transforming leadership. Before, leaders depended largely on intuition and subjective experience. Today, with AI tools, they can make faster and data -based decisions. However, the key to leadership in the era of overrages is not to delegate decision making, but to learn when to trust it and when to challenge it. For this, leaders need to develop new skills, such as literacy in AI: it is not necessary to be a programmer, but understand how algorithms work. Develop critical thinking about the results that this tool throws. It must also achieve proper management of hybrid equipment (humans + IA). Integrate AI as co -pilot of human talent, not as a substitute.

In companies such as Netflix, the AI ​​predicts content trends, but it is the executives who decide what productions boost based on qualitative factors that AI cannot capture.

An internet without humans? The information in the era of intelligent agents Imagine a world in which web Little by little it ceases to be a space where humans seek and process information; Instead, machines generate, distribute and consume content among them, leaving humans on the periphery.

One of the biggest challenges of AI is bias in their answers. Since algorithms learn from historical data, they can reflect and amplify discriminatory or inaccurate patterns. Here, the most experienced workers have a key role. They can identify inconsistencies in the data generated by AI; They have the criteria for questioning predictions that seem correct on paper, but fail in practice. And above all they better understand industry and context, which allows them to adapt the Insights From AI to the reality of the business.

In human resources, an AI could recommend candidates based on historical data that favor certain profiles. An experienced recruiter knows that this can reinforce biases and take measures to correct it. In general, leadership in the AI ​​era is no longer just about adopting technology, but knowing how to use it with criteria. In this context, leaders with more years of experience are not at a disadvantage, but have a double advantage. On the one hand they can evaluate and challenge the results of the AI ​​with greater precision. On the other, they have the ease of becoming mentors, helping new generations to develop a critical thinking against AI. This breaks with the narrative that technology always favors the youngest and opens a new role for experienced leaders.

The generational bridge of the overrages

In the midst of these challenges, companies have a great opportunity: create a bridge between generations to make the most of AI. The Millennials And younger generations have grown in a digital environment, which gives them innate ease to adopt new technological tools. They are quick to learn and experiment with AI, and many of them are already promoting their use in companies.

On the other hand, the most experienced workers have the strategic knowledge and the criteria necessary to filter, contextualize and challenge the answers generated by the AI. Its ability to detect biases, evaluate risks and make informed decisions is essential to prevent AI from being used superficially or wrong. Far from being a competition between generations, overragence needs active collaboration between both groups.

The most experienced leaders can guide the new generations to use AI with a more developed critical thinking. While Millennials They can help democratize the use of AI in the company, promoting its integration and promoting new forms of work. To achieve this generational bridge, companies must promote a culture of bidirectional mentoring:

Inverse mentoring: Young people train leaders in the use of AI tools. Traditional mentoring: Experienced leaders teach the youngest to interpret and use AI with criteria.

To achieve overages, companies need an AI strategy that goes beyond technology. They must focus on value: AI must be seen as a tool to create value for the business, not as an end in itself. It has to achieve a deep transformation that leads companies to determine how AI can improve business processes and models, not only in small cases of isolated use. The tool has to empower employees, not replace them. Finally, strengthen the culture of innovation; one that highlights experimentation and allows employees to explore the possibilities of AI.

Superagence is not a futuristic dream, it is a reality that is built today. The companies that dare to lead this transformation will be the ones that reap the greatest benefits in the AI ​​era.