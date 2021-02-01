Dozens of bathers enjoy the day at El Pozo de las Paredes, in the Sierra de Gredos, in August 2020. INMA FLORES / EL PAIS

Non-hotel tourist accommodation (apartments, campsites, rural houses and hostels), as well as hoteliers, have suffered a disastrous 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the case of non-hoteliers, the loss measured in overnight stays was 58.8% compared to the previous year’s numbers, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) this Monday. In total, 52.2 million nights were recorded compared to more than 125 million in 2019.

In the case of non-hotel accommodations, the behavior patterns derived from the COVID crisis are repeated in hotels. That is, tourism from residents in Spain has withstood the blow better (they have made 32.5 million overnight stays, a fall of 36.5%) than foreign travelers (they have made 19.7 million nights, a marked decrease in the 73.9%). Although in both cases notable falls are noted.

By type, most of the overnight stays were made in tourist apartments (45% of the total) and in campsites (41.6%). Rural tourism accounted for 12% of the overnight stays made during the year, while hostels recorded the remaining 1.4%. However, the evolution between the different options was different: those that best withstood the blow were rural tourism accommodation and campsites, with a decrease of 46.4% and 46.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, tourist apartments fell 67.1% in 2020 and hostels, 74.9%. The bulk of these falls is due to the months of confinement, in which activity was nil, although the final part of the year has contributed to maintaining and even widening the gap due to the new rise in infections.

Regarding the available places and occupation, the pandemic has also left a significant sinkhole. In tourist apartments, for example, after the summer opening, the number of places was reduced by a third. In the past year, only 21.2% of the options offered were covered on average, almost half the occupancy rate of 2019. In hostels, the offer plummeted 54.1% and occupancy remained at 16, 3%, 31.7% less than in 2019.

Among the campgrounds, places were reduced by 32.7% and occupancy remained at 36.3%, 11.1% less than a year earlier. And in rural tourism accommodation, another of the segments that has best withstood the onslaught of the covid, the reduction in supply was 33.7% and the average occupancy reached 15.5%, almost 20% below from the previous year. In other words, even for those who have weathered the crisis best, 2020 has been a very bad year. Of course, despite the bulk of the corrections in the set of non-hotel accommodations, these ended with a better year (or less bad) than hotels, in which the drop in overnight stays in 2020 was 73.3%.

Bad end of the year

The last month of 2020 has confirmed the downward trend marked after the increase in infections during the second and third waves of the coronavirus in Spain and the rest of Europe. Total overnight stays in non-hotel accommodations were slightly higher than 1.7 million, which represents a decrease of 71.4% compared to December 2019. That is, four percentage points lower than that of November, although it continues with a greater decline 70%. The year ended with 85,212 non-hotel accommodations open, a third less than in the same month of the previous year.

In number of travelers, in December there were 322,000 tourists who stayed in tourist apartments, campsites, rural houses or hostels. Residents in Spain represented 76.5% of the total (246,000 travelers compared to 75,000 foreigners). Despite this higher volume, overnight stays were divided almost evenly: 49.3% were for residents in Spain and 50.7% for non-residents, who tend to book longer stays. Hence, the figure used by the sector to measure the fall is that of overnight stays and not travelers, since it is closer to the hole it leaves in income: the fewer nights spent, the less spending.