After the rumors about his health in recent months, Overmars spoke for the first time admitting some problems after the “slight stroke” suffered in December.

Marc Overmars returns to speak for the first time of what had been described as “a minor stroke” which had struck him in December. The situation seems really complex despite the former footballer and now manager of theAntwerp is back to work again at full capacity.

In an interview given to Het LaatsteNieuws, the sporting director of the Belgian club declared: “I have to catch my breath when I talk a lot and I need energy to stay focused”, the very harsh but sincere comment of the sporting director. “My heart is 45% dead but you don’t have to feel sorry for me: I’m a happy man, I just have to distribute my energy in the best possible way”.

Overmars also explained why he considers himself a happy man: “I’d rather die than do nothing”. Therefore, the indiscretions that had arrived at the beginning of the year regarding the problems of the former player who, in any case, is facing everything head-on by continuing his work are confirmed. See also The "reinforcement" that Chivas is most waiting for this Clausura 2023

May 8 – 12:14

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Overmars #shock #heart #dead