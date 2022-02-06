Director of football affairs Marc Overmars is leaving Ajax with immediate effect due to cross-border messages that he has sent to several female colleagues over a longer period of time. That’s what the club has on Sunday evening announced.

Overmars’ departure came about after discussions with the Supervisory Board and general manager Edwin van der Sar in recent days, the club from Amsterdam said.

Overmars apologizes in the statement for transgressive behaviour. He says he was confronted last week with reports about this and “how this has come across to others”, without going into further detail.

“I am ashamed,” said the former top footballer of Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​among others. “Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that I had crossed boundaries with this, but that became clear to me these days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure.”

No other option

Overmars sees “no other option than to stop at Ajax”, he says. “Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is not acceptable, I now see that too. But too late. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.”

The 48-year-old Overmars has been director of football affairs at Ajax since the summer of 2012. He has held this position as statutory director since 1 February 2013. He was recently reappointed to another term that would run until June 30, 2026.

Van der Sar finds the situation “appalling for everyone”, according to the statement. The general manager, who played as goalkeeper with Overmars at Ajax and the Dutch national team, says he feels responsible to help colleagues. „A safe working climate is very important for everyone at Ajax. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future.”

This message is being completed.