Marc Overmars has left Ajax with immediate effect. The successful technical director has surrendered his recently extended contract because he “has been sending cross-border messages to multiple female colleagues over an extended period of time.” Ajax announced this late on Sunday evening.











Overmars (49) goes deep through the dust: ,,I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behavior and how it has come across to others. Unfortunately I didn’t realize that I was crossing boundaries with this, but that became clear to me these days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure.”

“I do apologize,” the football director continues. ,,Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is not acceptable, I can see that now. But too late. I see no other option but to stop at Ajax. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.”



Quote

Marc is probably the best football director Ajax has had, but unfortunately he has really crossed boundaries Leen Meijaard, Supervisory Board chairman Ajax

Overmars has communicated this decision in discussions with the supervisory board (SB) and general manager Edwin van der Sar in recent days. The transgressive behavior, which leads to an abrupt break, is a sledgehammer blow for the national champion.

Overmars, former player of Ajax, Barcelona and Orange, among others, led the Amsterdam club to new sporting successes as technical director. His commercial spirit helped Ajax to top deals and financial strength and with his purchase policy he helped the Amsterdammers – together with coach Erik ten Hag – to recapture power in the Netherlands and to start an advance in Europe.



Quote

A safe working climate is very important for everyone at Ajax Edwin van der Sar, General Manager Ajax

“Marc is probably the best football director that Ajax has had”, says supervisory board chairman Leen Meijaard. ,,We have upgraded and extended his contract for a reason. But unfortunately he really crossed boundaries, so continuing as director was not an option, he recognized that himself. It is extremely painful for everyone.”

“This is a dramatic situation for everyone involved in any way. It is drastic for the women who have had to deal with the behaviour,” said Meijaard, who, together with Van der Sar, called in the help of an external expert.

General manager Edwin van der Sar calls the situation ‘horrible’. ,,I also feel responsible in my role to help my colleagues. A safe working climate is very important for everyone at Ajax. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future.”

Van der Sar emphasizes that he wants to keep Ajax upright despite the break with his successful former teammate. ,,We are working on something very beautiful here, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax. But our ambitions remain the same.”