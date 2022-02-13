Just before the reappointment of Marc Overmars, the management and Supervisory Board (RvC) of Ajax already received signals about his transgressive behaviour. General director Edwin van de Sar said this to journalists on Sunday, ANP news agency reports.

Football affairs director Overmars was reappointed on 28 January during a special general meeting of shareholders until mid-2026. “We received signals just before that,” said Van der Sar. “Our supervisory board was also immediately informed. But you have to research such things thoroughly first. It’s quite a bit. Should we have postponed the meeting? No, we didn’t.”

Last Sunday, Ajax published a press release announcing the departure of Overmars. For a long time, the director of football affairs sent cross-border messages to female employees, making his departure from the club inevitable.