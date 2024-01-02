













In the New Year, through a special broadcast on the Tokyo MX channel, the franchise of Overlord reported that the promised film will arrive sometime in 2024. Although no further details were revealed about the release date or international distribution, we know what it could cover because the story would pick up the events at the end of the last season.

Thus, the movie of Overlord would have to be adapted from the Sacred Kingdom arc which is described as:

“The Holy Kingdom has enjoyed many years without war thanks to a colossal wall built after a historical tragedy. They better understand how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the leaders of the Sacred Kingdom know that their defenses are not enough. “With the country’s very existence at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking the taboo and speaking to the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!”

Are you ready for the return of our beloved king and his loved ones? They will soon be back in action.

Where can I watch Overlord?

The four seasons of Overlord are available on the platform Crunchyroll. The installments bring together the 52 episodes plus the pair of compilation films.

The work written and illustrated by Kugane Maruyama has been published since 2012. In 2022 he released his latest volume. There are eighteen volumes that bring together the light novels in total. In Spanish, the distribution license of the work is handled by Panini.

