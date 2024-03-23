













Kadokawa, the company that owns the rights to the light novel and anime of Overlordpublished a new trailer for his next film, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom.

Likewise, he revealed that its premiere will be in autumn 2024 in Japan and in the process revealed more members of its cast and the characters they play.

As for the voice actresses who are now part of the cast, they are Yoshino Aoyama, Hitomi Nabatame, Saori Hayami and Haruka Tomatsu.

Aoyama, in the movie Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, is behind Neia Baraja, while Nabatame plays Remedios Custodio. Hayami, for his part, is Calca Bessarez, and Tomatsu plays Kelart Custodio.

We recommend: OVERLORD reveals an exciting promotional image for its film The Sacred Kingdom.

All of them will work alongside the original cast, which includes actors and actresses such as Satoshi Hino (Ainz Ooal Gown), Yumi Hara (Albedo) and Masayuki Katō (Demiurge). But if the series boasts something, it is its extensive cast.

Fountain: Kadokawa.

Kadokawa also revealed details of the production team of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom. Naoyuki Itou returns to participate as director of this film and Madhouse is once again the animation studio in charge.

Itou is also the screenwriter and is in charge of composition; In the latter case he has the support of Yukie Sugawara.

Satoshi Tasaki returns as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go is once again sound director.

The composition of the musical themes of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom falls to Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX.

In Japan, Kadokawa Animation is in charge of distributing this film. The big question is whether it will be available in the West and it likely will be.

Fountain: Kadokawa.

Especially since it already has a degree in English. It is very likely that Crunchyroll will acquire the respective rights to this film as well as the television anime.

Apart from Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

