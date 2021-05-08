In recent days a special broadcast related to Overlord, and that took place this Saturday. Much was speculated that a new season of the anime would be announced.

It was after a report from a well-known insider who not only confirmed the above, but also assured that a movie was also on the way. Ultimately, this was officially confirmed, as two projects in the series are on the way.

Overlord returns with two new projects

Regarding the new wave of episodes, it is called Overlord IV. The original production team of the series is confirmed.

So the director participates again Naoyuki itou, the screenwriter Yukie sugawara and the illustrator Satoshi Tasaki. The study in charge again is Madhouse, which guarantees the continuity of the project. Thanks to comments from the artist in charge of the light novel, so-bin, it is known what this sequel will be based on.

The wait is over! Overlord would have a new movie and season

He commented that volume 10 of the work of Kugane maruyama ‘finally’ will be animated. So it is speculated that the new season covers this volume, as well as 11.

What about the movie? Of that if it is known that it will adapt the Arch of the Holy Kingdom. So we are talking about volumes 12 and 13. Something that stands out from this information is that the series is very close to being adapted in its entirety in the form of anime.

At the moment there is no date or exit window

This is because so far there are 14 compilation volumes. When the new season of Overlord and the movie comes out, there will only be one left.

It is to be imagined that another season or movie is in the air, but it is too premature to talk about it. Something that was also confirmed in the broadcast is that again the original voice actors are involved. These new projects in the series look quite promising.

we hope that Madhouse take advantage of feedback from season three. Several fans were a bit disappointed that 3D graphics were used for some creatures in those episodes.

The thing is, they didn’t look as good as they should. It seems that the studio needs to invest a little more in this regard. But some years have passed since that time. Hopefully things get better using that kind of technology.

