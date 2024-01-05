













Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc Reveals New Trailer for Its Movie









The teaser of Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc presents us with the new adventure of the undead king. A character appears at the entrance to the kingdom and declares war in front of the fortification of the Holy Kingdom that has remained safe over time.

However, we know that could end, and that's where Overlord comes in. After the powerful threat that the teaser showed us Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc is that the King of the Sacred Kingdom will have to seek the help of our beloved and powerful protagonist. What will happen after that? Will they be able to contain the threat?

Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc It would arrive two years after the last season which was released in 2022.

Overlord is an original work of light novels written by Kugane Murayama that began publishing in 2010. The manga adaptation is made by Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio; and is registered under the seal of Kadokawa Shōten. The outcome of the light novels is scheduled to end with volume 18. There are currently 16 available.

The adventures of Overlord and Alberdi will end soon, although the anime adaptations will still take a while to arrive.

What's before Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc? How many seasons does the saga have? Where can I see them?

Overlord It has four seasons, each consisting of thirteen episodes. They are all available on the Crunchyroll platform.

The first installment was launched in 2015. The second in 2018, and again, in the second half of 2018 the third arrived; while the fourth season in 2022. In addition to this production, the saga has two films that were released in 2017.

Both the anime series and movies have been helmed by Studio Madhouse.

