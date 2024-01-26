SelectaPlay has unveiled the physical Limited Edition for Overlord: Escape from Nazarickwhich will be available in early 2024. This limited edition for Nintendo Switch will contain within it:
- a copy of the game
- a color instruction manual
- an Adventure's Guild pendant
- the soundtrack CD
- an artbook
- the code to download the digital versions of the soundtrack and artbook
- …all contained in a collector's box
At the moment the price for the Limited Edition has not yet been revealed. We just have to wait to find out more.
Overlord: Escape from Nazarick – Limited Edition
Source: SelectaPlay
#Overlord #Escape #Nazarick #Physical #Limited #Edition #revealed
Leave a Reply