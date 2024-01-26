SelectaPlay has unveiled the physical Limited Edition for Overlord: Escape from Nazarickwhich will be available in early 2024. This limited edition for Nintendo Switch will contain within it:

a copy of the game

a color instruction manual

an Adventure's Guild pendant

the soundtrack CD

an artbook

the code to download the digital versions of the soundtrack and artbook

…all contained in a collector's box

At the moment the price for the Limited Edition has not yet been revealed. We just have to wait to find out more.

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick – Limited Edition

Source: SelectaPlay