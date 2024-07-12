SelectPlay announces that from today the version Nintendo Switch Of Overlord: Escape from Nazarick is also available in a physical edition. It will be possible to purchase it at all retailers in two versions: the Standard Edition from €39.99 and the Limited Edition from €64.99.
There Limited Edition contains inside:
- a copy of the game
- a color instruction manual
- an Adventure’s Guild pendant
- the soundtrack CD
- an artbook
- the code to download the digital versions of the soundtrack and artbook
- …all enclosed in a collector’s box
Source: SelectPlay
