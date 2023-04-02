Albedoone of the main characters of Overlordsis the amazing protagonist of the last one cosplay realized by Lada Lumoswho in the photo looks at us smiling while toasting our health with good red wine.

L’souls by Overlord, available at Amazon Prime Videos with the first season of thirteen episodes, it is taken from the homonymous dark fantasy light novel written by Kugane Maruyama and was produced by the famous Japanese studio Madhouse.

“After the Battle of Katze Plain where Ainz exterminated 70,000 soldiers with a single spell, nations around the world discover the threat hanging over them,” reads the synopsis on Prime Video.

“Meanwhile, the lord of Nazarick comes out and establishes the Kingdom of the Sorcerer in the city of E-Rantel from which he can observe the situation of the neighboring nations.”

As often happens, this specific Albedo cosplay is the most chaste among those made by Lada Lyumos, who, as we well know, has no problem showing off her extraordinary physique in much more audacious shots than this one.

Here, speaking of the Russian model, among her most recent works we find Miss Marvel in the classic version, Ranni from Elden Ring, True Damage Akali from League of Legends and Shani from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.