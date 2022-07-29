Home page politics

Of: Jan-Frederik Wendt, Jan Oeftger

Fighting continues in the Ukraine war. Russia and Ukraine blame each other. There are also problems with German weapons: the news ticker.

+++ 3.06 p.m.: Only a month after the delivery of German artillery systems to Ukraine, the self-propelled howitzers are clearly showing signs of wear. According to one mirror– Report informed Kyiv the Ministry of Defense in Berlin that some of the seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 guns displayed error messages after intensive shelling. Several weapons are in need of repair.

The Bundeswehr suspects that the problems are related to the high rate of fire. The loading mechanism of the howitzers would be put under enormous strain in the fight against Russia. For the troops, 100 shots a day are already considered a high-intensity mission. Ukraine apparently fired far more shells. The Bundeswehr therefore agreed to quickly send further spare parts packages to solve the problems at the front.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer in the Donetsk region. © dpa

+++ 1.30 p.m.: After the shelling of a POW camp in the Donetsk separatist area in Ukraine (see update from 11.55 a.m.), Moscow and Kyiv blame each other. “It is obviously a deliberate shelling and a desire to crush those representatives, including the Azov regiment, who have started making confessions,” claimed pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Puschilin. According to the latest information from Donetsk, the number of victims rose to 53 dead.

For its part, the Ukrainian general staff spoke of a targeted “provocation for which Russia is responsible”. The General Staff emphasized that the Himars are precision weapons and that the Ukrainian soldiers do not bomb civilian objects and “especially not places where captured brothers-in-arms are likely to be held”. Presidential adviser Mikhail Podoljak meanwhile spoke of a “classic, cynical and very well thought-out operation under false flags”. The information cannot be verified independently.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia raises serious allegations

Update from Friday, July 29, 11:55 a.m.: Russia has accused the Ukrainian army of killing dozens of prisoners in an attack on a prison in the pro-Russian separatist-controlled Donetsk region. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced that 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 others injured by the fire from a Himars rocket launcher. The pro-Russian separatists also reported artillery fire from Kiev troops. “A direct hit in a barracks with prisoners of war,” said a representative of the separatist leadership in Donetsk, according to the Interfax agency. There is no confirmation from Kyiv of the shelling. The information cannot be verified independently.

Ukraine War News: Attacks on Kyiv

First report from Friday, July 29th: Kyiv – Like the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia continued the Ukraine war on Thursday (July 28) with further attacks on Ukraine. “A series of strategically pointless and brutal attacks” hit the Donbass in eastern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, several civilians died in the process.

There were also further attacks on the capital Kyiv. The governor of the region, Oleksiy Kuleba, reports on Telegram that 15 people were injured after the attack. The rockets hit military installations.

The Kremlin is planning a military counter-reaction to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Dmitry Medvedev resigned from the agency interfax according to when Nato– If bases were to be set up on the territory of the two countries or if weapons were to be stationed, “our reaction steps would be symmetrical to them”. Medvedev is deputy chief of the Russian Security Council.

News on the Ukraine war: British see failure of Moscow

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Wallace sees a Russian failure in many areas. Since the Russian warfare is not going as desired, Wladimir Putin possibly change its strategy again. “The Russians are currently failing on the ground in many areas,” Wallace told the broadcaster Sky News. After Plan A, B, C and D failed, Wallace believes he could soon switch to Plan D.

While the attacks on Ukraine continue in the Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Zelenskyj is calling for Russia to “state sponsor of terrorism”. No other country invests as much in terrorism as Russia. US senators have prepared a corresponding resolution, which the US State Department has to decide on.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked for a phone call with his Russian counterpart. Sergey Lavrov will make such an appointment “if time permits”. According to Blinken, the conversation was about the release of US basketball player Brittney Griner and her compatriot Paul Whelan, who were imprisoned in Moscow. (yeah)