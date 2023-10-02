Finally, a few days ago, the iPhone 15 in its different models was put on sale, with somewhat divided opinions, because despite having certain elements in its favor, errors have also been reported that should not go unnoticed. One of them directly damages the phone and its materials, and it is neither more nor less than the overheating of the equipment.

As mentioned, Manzana has recognized this error days ago, mentioning that the materials with which the phone is made are not the cause of this temperature change when charging the battery quickly. Rather, there are drawbacks with iOS 17which can lead to the device suffering from this problem that has been shared massively by users on social networks.

This is discussed in a statement distributed by CNET:

Apple acknowledged having identified conditions that may cause the iPhone to run hotter than expected. Your device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or resetting it due to increased background activity.

Among the tips that the apple company gives so that this heating does not affect the cell phone is not to use applications that can consume many resources, emphasis is placed on games with great graphic performance. Added to that is the fact that a new update has been promised, which will help make the process much slower, even with the most demanding programs.

Remember that it is now available iPhone 15 in model Plus, Pro and Pro Max.

Via: CNET

Editor’s note: It is always well known that being an early adopter of anything is going to have these types of problems, which is why many people wait a couple of months for it to be mentioned if the product comes out in perfect condition.