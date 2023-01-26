When cold winds cool overhead lines, more electricity can flow. This effect should accelerate the energy transition and increase security of supply.

The country needs new lines: If the ones that are already there were better utilized, there wouldn’t have to be quite as many. Image: ddp

LAccording to DIN EN 50341, it is midsummer in Germany all year round. 35 degrees Celsius. Because the transmission system operators use the maximum temperatures to calculate how much electricity is allowed to flow through their lines, the heat affects the capacities of the overhead lines. But as is well known, it is so hot in this country on just a few days. The nationwide average temperature in 2021 was 9.2 degrees. Based on the actual weather, much more electricity could flow through the lines. Because especially on cold, windy days when a lot of wind current flows through the wires, the lines are cooled by the wind at the same time.

A number of legal requirements have historically limited “weather-dependent overhead line operation” (WAFB), and yet transmission system operators have used the cooling wind to increase their capacity as a test. Lines that run perpendicular to the main wind direction are most suitable. Ideally, the wind in northern Germany usually blows from the west, while the power lines often run in a north-south direction.