In Blagoveshchensk, they intend to overhaul the bridge over the Zeya River. Alexander Zelenin, Minister of Transport and Roads of the Amur Region, spoke about the cost of the upcoming work and the timing of their implementation.

According to him, in March of this year, the project was approved by Glavgosexpertiza. The renovation will last three years, and its cost is estimated at 3 billion rubles.

Now the authorities are negotiating with the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and Rosavtodor on financing the project, writes Amur News Service…

It is not planned to completely close the structure during the renovation. The corresponding task was initially set before the designers. Also, measures are provided for the arrangement of the ice crossing in the winter.

Experts monitor the condition of the bridge on a daily basis. “In the event of any problem areas, we already know how and are ready to solve them,” the minister said.

The bridge across the Zeya in Blagoveshchensk was erected in 1981. It connects the regional center with the southern districts of the region. Traffic through the crossing has long exceeded the capacity, and in 2020 the structure had to be urgently repaired. At the same time, the construction of a new bridge began – in the alignment of Gorky Street. They promise to complete the work as soon as possible.