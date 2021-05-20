In Tambov, the repair of apartment buildings has begun. This year, work will take place in 145 buildings, according to the city administration.

In 40 houses, workers will repair engineering networks, in 14 – facades, and in three more they will replace elevators. At some addresses, several types of work are planned at once, writes IA “OnlineTambov.ru”…

Roofing is planned for 88 buildings. 130 million rubles will be allocated for these purposes. In total, 260 million rubles are provided for the overhaul of the MKD.

