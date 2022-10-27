With abundant feelings and human gestures, the activities of the second day of the “UAE and Egypt are One Heart” celebration, organized by the governments of the Emirates and Egypt in Cairo, marked the 50th anniversary of relations between the two countries. They lived in previous periods, shaped their conscience and planted in their souls the mutual love between the two countries.

A snapshot of the rise of the first Emirati scholarship students to Egypt in the seventies took the stage to receive salutations and honors, with the audience’s praise and appreciation. The videos that were shown before the sessions also evoked waves of nostalgia and love, and reflected the deep-rooted origins of the relations that unite the two countries in various fields.

For their part, the first scholarship students who came to Egypt to complete their studies expressed their great happiness with this hospitality, noting that this initiative brought them back to one of the most beautiful periods of their lives, and contributed to their reunification after many years.

The artist, Dr. Najat Makki, explained that “the celebration of the 50th anniversary of relations between the UAE and Egypt constituted a unique opportunity to gather a large number of Emiratis who studied in (Umm al-Dunya) after many years, and after each of them became a leading position in his specialization.”

She added: “This gathering brought us back to a beautiful time in which we lived on this good land, and we thank the officials for this initiative, and for the interest in inviting scholars in Egypt to be part of the celebration,” noting that there are many memories that she lived in Egypt and are still engraved in her conscience. Especially related to the cooperation and affection of the Egyptian people in dealing with them.

rich program

While orthodontic consultant, Dr. Moza Tahawara, said that “the program accompanying the celebration (Egypt and the Emirates is One Heart) is rich, and it raises important topics in supporting the relations between the two countries at the economic, cultural, media and other levels,” adding: “Inviting the first students in Egypt from the UAE To be part of this event, it represents a generous gesture that illustrates Egypt’s role in revitalizing education in the UAE, as it helped provide qualified graduates in various fields, and contributed to shaping their personalities, so they were able to achieve success in their homeland, the UAE.”

She added, “We hope that cooperation between the two countries will continue to celebrate the achievements of the next 50 years. The cooperation between the UAE and Egypt is good for their people, and for the entire Arab world.”

For her part, Dr. Aisha Al-Sayyar, who is the first girl to complete university studies in the UAE and obtained her doctorate in 1983, confirmed that the relationship between the UAE and Egypt is a strong relationship with deep roots in the hearts of the two peoples, which are the roots planted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. , may God rest his soul, and it is still expanding and branching, expressing its thanks and appreciation for the initiative to bring together the first students in Egypt, inviting them to participate in the celebration, as well as gathering them with a large number of Egyptian personalities who contributed to the renaissance of the Emirates.

The absent returns

For his part, the artist, Mohamed Mandi, explained that “the reunion on the land of Egypt represents a generous initiative and a good gesture from the UAE, and an occasion that brought him back to his days of studying Arabic calligraphy in Egypt to remember his school and his teacher who was a student at his hands, and he was like the absent who returns to his family.” Pointing out that this occasion was expressed in four paintings, the first in which he embodied the saying of Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace: “Egypt for the Arabs is the heart, and if the heart stops, there is no life for the Arabs.” The third panel is the ceremonial slogan: “Egypt and the Emirates are one heart.” The fourth is an artistic composition consisting of repeating the names of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Mandi also expressed his happiness with the interest of the organizers of the celebration to invite calligraphy artists and other plastic artists, as well as doctors, engineers, academics and others with other specialties, which reflects the country’s appreciation of the Emirates of arts and culture in its various forms.

One soul in two bodies

The artist Mohamed Youssef said: “The relations between the Emirates and Egypt are deep, they are like one soul in two bodies, and the celebration (one heart) is a renewal of loyalty and continuous and uninterrupted interdependence, and the renewal of cultural, social and artistic exchange,” noting that he studied fine arts in Cairo. And this visit is a renewal of his human relationship with the “mother of the world”, and what he accomplished during his career, such as the establishment of the Emirates Society for Fine Arts, the Sharjah National Theatre, and other contributions to the consolidation of cultural exchange between the UAE and Egypt.

