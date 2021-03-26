Haie and rays are among the most threatened marine life. According to a study by an international group of biologists, their stocks in the oceans have declined by more than 70 percent over the past fifty years. That is more than with any other kind write the scientists led by Nathan Pacoureau from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada in the journal “Nature”.

Biologists see the main reason for this appalling balance in the massive increase in deep-sea fishing since 1970 and the resulting overfishing of the oceans. The number of sharks and rays caught has increased 18-fold, according to the study. Sharks and rays are mainly hunted for their meat, fins and gill plates, and liver oil.

Pacoureau’s scientists analyzed numerous regional data and, based on this, estimated the development of the populations of 18 shark and ray species between 1970 and 2018. They also examined the risk of extinction for all 31 known species. According to this, more than three quarters of all species of sharks and rays living in the sea are now threatened with extinction. The whitetip deep sea shark, the bow-forehead hammerhead and the great hammerhead are most at risk.

The stock is shrinking drastically

Although tropical sharks and rays are considered to be more resilient than their conspecifics in the temperate zones, their numbers have declined more sharply. The main cause is the slow generation cycle of the tropical sea creatures. The stocks would have less time to recover. In the Southwest Indian Ocean, for example, the population of devil rays has declined by 85 percent over the past 15 years.

According to Pacoureau and his colleagues, there are also some bright spots. Both the great white shark and the porbeagle shark have shown signs of population growth since the early 2000s. However, the great white shark had previously suffered a severe species loss of almost seventy percent. In the north-west Atlantic, some hammerhead populations are increasing again, which is mainly due to strict catch quotas in some zones off the North American coast. Although the habitat of the blue shark overlaps with heavily fished areas and therefore has an increased risk, its number has decreased less than that of other species.



Bow-forehead hammerheads are hunted for their skin and fins.

Image: Picture Alliance





The high shrinkage and possible extinction of the sharks is striking. Preserving them is of inestimable importance for the marine ecosystem. Sharks are at the top of the food chain, providing a balance. They control the growth of fish populations and invertebrates such as clams and snails. If they are omitted, the second species takes over this task.

But if it can reproduce unhindered because there are no natural predators, it always eats its food faster than it can reproduce. This can continue through many food levels. But ultimately all species would perish due to a lack of food. In addition to maintaining balance, the sharks are also a kind of health police of the seas. Since they also eat carrion, they prevent diseases from spreading further. If the sharks go away, it will be a major breakthrough in the marine ecosystem.

Sea creatures could be saved

It is still possible to stop the decline in shark and ray populations and reverse the trend, explain the scientists working with Pacoureau. That would even apply to slow-growing species like the black shark. To do this, however, science-based catch limits for deep-sea sharks would have to be implemented immediately, which enable sustainable fishing. And preferably before the tipping point is reached. In addition, strict guidelines would be necessary, among other things, to prevent fish from being landed and to reduce bycatch.