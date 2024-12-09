A new analysis published in the journal Science reveals that overfishing has caused populations of chondrichthyan fish – sharks, rays and chimeras – to decline by more than 50% since 1970. To determine the consequences, a team of researchers developed an Index of the Aquatic Red List (ILR) showing that the risk of extinction of chondrichthyans has increased by 19%. The study also highlights that overfishing of larger species in nearshore and pelagic habitats could eliminate up to 22% of ecological functions.

Chondrichthyans are an ancient and ecologically diverse group of more than 1,199 fish that are increasingly threatened by human activities. Overexploitation by targeted fishing and bycatch, together with habitat degradation, climate change and pollution, resulted in more than a third of chondrichthyans at risk of extinction. In this case, the ILR was used to track the status of these species over the past 50 years. “The ILR of sharks and rays shows how the declines first occurred in rivers, estuaries and nearshore coastal waters before spreading across the oceans and then to deep marine waters,” explains Professor Nicholas K. Dulvy of the University Simon Fraser, in Canada. «The sequential depletion of the largest and most functionally important species – such as sawfishes and guitarfishes – was followed by declines in some species of large stinger rays, eagle rays, angel sharks, hammerhead sharks and requiem sharks. “Eventually, fisheries focused on deep-sea sharks and rays for the liver oil and meat trade.”

Widespread declines

These widespread and documented declines are expected to have significant consequences on other aquatic species and ecosystems. «Sharks and rays are important predators, and their decline alters food webs throughout the Ocean. Larger, more widely distributed species connect ecosystems, for example reef sharks are vital for transferring nutrients from deeper waters to coral reefs, helping to maintain those ecosystems,” says Dr Nathan Pacoureau of the European Institute for Marine Studies, from the University of Brest, France. “Stingrays, for their part, are important forage animals that mix and oxygenate sediments, influencing marine productivity and carbon storage.”

Despite these alarming trends, the team highlights positive developments in the appreciation and conservation of sharks and rays. “This analysis points to solutions,” says Professor Colin Simpfendorfer of James Cook University, Australia. ‘Nations can reduce the risk of extinction by reducing fishing pressure to sustainable levels, strengthening fisheries governance and eliminating harmful subsidies. Advances have already created pockets of hope for chondrichthyans in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and in parts of Europe and South Africa.”









“The Red List Index has been a tool used by governments to monitor conservation progress on land, but there was no equivalent for the ocean,” said Dr. Rima Jabado, vice-president of the Commission for the Survival of Life. (SSC) of the IUCN and chair of the Shark Specialist Group of the IUCN SSC. “This new shark and ray ILR will help track progress toward ocean biodiversity and sustainability goals, identify the most threatened species and locations, and guide future conservation efforts.”