After 20 years of negotiations, the World Trade Organization is stepping up its efforts to end government subsidies amounting to $ 22 billion that support fishing industries, which are a pivotal factor in reducing fish stocks around the world. Currently, 34% of marine life groups around the world are overfished, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In less developed countries, fish represents more than 25% of the total protein consumed by their people. In coastal communities, this percentage may reach 80%. But the wealthiest countries support industrial fleets that outperform small-scale fishers in poorer countries. The largest providers of subsidies are: China, the United States, the European Union, Japan and South Korea, and these countries together represent 50% of the subsidies for the fish industry. Environmental activists warn that unless something is done, the rhythm of overfishing threatens an unprecedented global hunger crisis and an environmental disaster.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela, the new director-general of the World Trade Organization, has made the issue one of its top priorities. Okonjo-Oywila, a Nigerian economist, the first woman and the first African to hold this position, is scheduled to hold a conference next July that may help in concluding an international agreement. “We are closer than ever to reaching an agreement,” said Isabelle Jarrett, director of the Pew Charitable Funds’ Reducing Harmful Subsidy Program for Hunting, about the negotiations. But attempts by many countries to obtain an exception or exploit loopholes could jeopardize the effectiveness of the agreement at a critical moment for the planet’s oceans. Nations intend to protect access to food, and local economies have been pouring money into fishing for decades, encouraging the continued depletion of resources by enabling the stalled fishing activity to expand.

In the 1970s, only 10% of the world’s known fish resources were overfished, and this percentage has tripled since then. Despite this, the industry caught the same amount of fish as it did decades ago. Global marine catch has reached about 81 million tons per year since the 1990s. Much of this is fueled by government subsidies for hunting. Ironically, reducing fishing pressure will allow stocks to recover, improving global food security, a vital point with the world’s population increasing by more than 2.4 billion since 1990. Researchers have stated that if governments cut subsidies, 35 million tons of seafood could be recovered. Or 12.5% ​​of it by 2050.

National efforts to protect the fishing industry by encouraging the construction of fishing boats date back to the 1950s, says Cisneros-Montmor, an economist at the University of British Columbia. Cisneros-Montmueur noted that early efforts to support fishing were fueled by a belief that the oceans are inexhaustible, but now support must continue to maintain profits for many fishing groups. And a study released in 2018 indicated that about 54% of fish stocks in the oceans would not be profitable without subsidies.

Retailers are seeking to appease consumers who are environmentally conscious and are pushing for an end to subsidies as well. Walmart has targeted all fresh and frozen fish it sells to be certified by the Marine Supervisory Board, a group that promotes sustainable fishing. Sarah Thorne, Walmart’s director of international government affairs, is frustrated that the government is using subsidies to undermine the work of the popular retail chain.

But the proposed organization agreement faces the biggest hurdle and is the signatories themselves. Indeed, the countries of the world have shown a desire to ignore such international obligations. The deadline for the United Nations sustainable development goal, which was seeking to ban fishing subsidies by the year 2020, has not been met. In the current negotiations, the rigid positions of some countries calling for exemptions “risk keeping the status quo because the biggest supporters do not want to assume great responsibilities.” According to Jarrett, of the Pew Funds Charity.

One of the sticking points in the WTO talks is the type of differences or exceptions that are granted to the least developed countries. Daniel Fossis de Oniandi, managing director of European group, the advocacy of fishing in Europe, has indicated that when it comes to organizing these subsidies, “if developing and less developed countries are excluded, this will be a matter of contention.”

Du Onyandi believes that there is widespread concern that China will negotiate under the name it calls itself a developing country, despite it owns the largest fishing fleet on the high seas in the world.

Countries from the European Union and others are seeking exemptions, claiming the adequacy of their existing fish stock management policies, says Ignacio Fresco Vanzini, a maritime policy advisor based in Madrid, Spain. The European Union, for example, indicates that it has reduced 22,000 fishing boats, even though 75% of fish stocks in the Mediterranean are still exposed to overfishing. There is a fear that the efforts of the World Trade Organization will produce a less important agreement by the summer, given the differing positions of some countries.

