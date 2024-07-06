The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) has warned young people seeking job opportunities in private sector establishments against committing nine common problems or mistakes when writing their CVs, most notably spelling or grammatical errors, overestimating oneself or one’s capabilities, not focusing on achievements, and the CV not being suitable for the job requirements.

In detail, the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) stated that the CV is the first impression of a young person looking for job opportunities, and it also represents the image that reflects the qualifications, talents, achievements and experiences he possesses to enter the job market, stressing the need to ensure that the CV is carefully drafted and free of errors.

The Council stated, in a series of advisory posts broadcast on its official social media accounts, that the career guidance program affiliated with “Nafis” provides many tips and guidelines that help national cadres seeking job opportunities or professional qualification to build a professional CV free of errors, in order to have the opportunity to obtain a suitable job in the private sector.

He pointed out that the services of the career guidance programme, which is provided in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, aim to qualify Emirati cadres and prepare them to compete in the private sector, familiarise them with its challenges, and educate them about the skills and professions required in the targeted economic sectors, in addition to supporting their work in jobs that suit their abilities, qualifications and potential, through holding individual and group guidance sessions, and evaluating the professional desires of job seekers as well as those working among them.

The Council stated that the career guidance service is one of the effective tools adopted by the Nafis Program within the integrated system aimed at developing the skills and competitiveness of national competencies in line with the needs of the labor market, especially since career guidance programs meet the real needs of workers in the private sector as well as job seekers who possess broad academic and practical qualifications, and rare competencies that meet the requirements of the competitive labor market.

The Council attributed the possibility of rejecting employment applications of some national cadres in private sector companies to a number of main reasons, foremost of which is the mismatch between the job seeker’s CV and the available opportunity, in addition to other factors such as the employer’s confirmation that the job seeker is not interested in the available opportunity, or that the location of the company or facility is not suitable for the job seeker, as well as that the company’s or employer’s condition is not suitable for the job seeker.

He pointed out that many young people looking for work face nine common problems or mistakes when writing their CVs, which are spelling or grammatical errors, overestimating oneself or one’s capabilities, using a format that is not appropriate for CVs, in addition to not focusing on achievements, and the CV being long.

He said the list of nine common mistakes also includes not checking contact information, not matching the CV to the job requirements, not mentioning hobbies and interests, and finally using an informal email or a pseudonym.

He stated that national cadres can avoid making common mistakes when writing their CVs by registering in the career guidance programme, which allows for individual sessions with human resources experts to obtain advice and guidance in searching for work, the correct way to write a CV, and finding a career path, in addition to viewing inspiring videos of young national cadres who have achieved practical and professional achievements in various work sectors.

He explained that young citizens looking for job opportunities in any private sector institution can benefit from the various career guidance services by registering through the “Nafis” platform, then going to the “Advantages” page on the website, and then going to “My Career” to find out if the person is eligible to join the program.

• Building an error-free CV increases your chances of getting a suitable job in the private sector.

Regular update

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on young Emirati job seekers to commit to updating their CVs periodically and to be keen to attend the training courses and workshops offered in cooperation with “Nafis”, as they greatly help in improving the young person’s chances of getting the job they seek. It explained that the workshops include discussions on how to employ and develop skills and competencies in the work environment, adapt to working in the private sector and dealing with different cultures in the work environment, and managing emotions so that they do not affect the performance of the required tasks, in addition to focusing on creating a competitive and positive work environment by introducing the worker to the concept of quality of life in the work environment, how to develop an action plan to create quality of life in the work environment and private life, and getting to know the concept of quality of life, a healthy environment at work, and setting limits for it.