The Central Bank of the Russian Federation reported that, as of September 1, more than 90 days overdue credit debt of Russians exceeded one trillion rubles, reports TASS.

It is reported that the amount of unpaid loans on time is 1.007 trillion rubles, which is 22% more than in the same period a year earlier and 5.3% more than in the previous month.

It is noted that the last time the debt level exceeded a trillion rubles in November 2016.

As of September 1, 2020, the volume of credit debt of individuals amounted to 18.8 trillion rubles, an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous month and 13% in annual terms.

Earlier it was reported that the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship came up with a proposal to extend credit and tax holidays for Russian entrepreneurs.

In turn, Boris Titov, Commissioner under the President of Russia for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs, made a proposal to extend the anti-crisis measures to support business until 2021.